Do you think Scotland will be independent within 5 years - Readers’ poll

Nicola Sturgeon used an appearance on a US talk show over the weekend to declare her belief that a majority of Scots would back a Yes vote in a possible IndyRef2 within the next five years.

The First Minister was interviewed by Michel Martin on the CNN current affairs show Amanpour & Company. Asked if she believed that Scotland would be applying to the EU as an independent nation in the next three to five years, she replied: “I would love to think so and I think it will.

Ms Sturgeon said she was confident more Scots would back independence if a re-run of the 2014 referendum were held as the reality of Brexit became apparent.

Last month, a survey commissioned by campaigners for a second EU referendum found that 69% of respondents said Brexit would make Scottish independence more likely.

Having previously rejected any suggestion of a second referendum on Scotland’s future, saying “now is not the time” for another vote on independence, Prime Minister Theresa May warned in January that a no-deal Brexit would put the Union at risk, as she tries to salvage her Brexit deal.

