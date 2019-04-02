Brexit: Theresa May offers 'national unity' talks to break deadlock

Theresa May has offered Jeremy Corbyn a “national unity” approach to breaking the Brexit deadlock, inviting the Labour leader into talks to decide the shape of the UK’s future relationship with the EU.

In a statement in Downing Street following seven hours of talks with her cabinet, the Prime Minister said she was willing to sit down with the Labour leader to try to agree a plan which allows the UK to leave the EU with a deal.

And she admitted she would have to ask Brussels for extra time to hammer out a compromise.

Warning that “this debate, this division cannot drag on”, Mrs May said: "This is a decisive moment in the story of these islands and it will require national unity to deliver the national interest."

Any resolution must take the UK out of the EU by May 22, the Prime Minister said, and the Withdrawal Agreement setting out the terms of the ‘divorce’ from Brussels was not up for discussion - only the non-binding Political Declaration on the future relationship.

If the two leaders fail to agree a compromise, Mrs May said options would be put before parliament, and the government would respect the decision of MPs.

"I have always been clear that we could make a success of no-deal in the long term but leaving with a deal is the best solution,” the Prime Minister said.

"So we will need a further extension of Article 50 - one that is as short as possible and which ends when we pass a deal.

"And we need to be clear what such an extension is for: to ensure we leave in a timely and orderly way.

"This debate, this division, cannot drag on much longer."

Mrs May added: "Today I'm taking action to break the logjam.

"I'm offering to sit down with the leader of the opposition and try to agree a plan that we would both stick to to ensure we leave the EU and we do so with a deal.

"Any plan would have to agree the current Withdrawal Agreement - it has already been negotiated with the 27 other members and the EU has repeatedly said it cannot and will not be re-opened."

Following a full day of meetings in Downing Street where their phones were confiscated, Cabinet ministers were held in Number 10 until the Prime Minister had delivered her statement, to avoid any leaks.