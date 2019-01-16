Brexit: Leo Varadker urged to ‘stand firm’ on Irish backstop

The Sinn Fein leader has urged Irish Premier Leo Varadkar to “stand firm” over the backstop after MPs last night delivered a crushing defeat to Theresa May’s proposed withdrawal deal.

Amid the resulting uncertainty over how the UK will leave the European Union, Sinn Fein president Mary-Lou McDonald pressed the Taoiseach to stand firm on the backstop.

“Ireland’s people, Ireland’s economy and Ireland’s peace process all need to be protected as we go forward now,” she said.

“The Taoiseach and the Tanaiste and our partners at a European level need to stand firm and not move away from or attempt to dilute the backstop.

“We need to say clearly to the British that if they wish to Brexit, then that’s a matter for themselves, but any Brexit agreement needs to recognise, understand and protect the people, the economy and the peace process on this island.” DUP leader Arlene Foster said the Commons had sent an “unmistakable message” to Mrs May as a spokesman for her party said they would be voting for the Prime Minister in today’s no-confidence vote.

“Reassurances whether in the form of letters or warm words will not be enough,” she said. “The Prime Minister must now go back to the European Union and seek fundamental change to the withdrawal agreement.”

Some key EU leaders left the door open for a return to the negotiating table, depending on what Mrs May proposed.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said there was still time for negotiations between the European Union and Britain over its departure from the bloc.

She told reporters in Berlin “we will of course do everything to find an orderly solution, but we are also prepared if there is no orderly solution”.

Mrs Merkel added: “We still have time to negotiate, but we are now waiting to see what the British Prime Minister proposes.”

Sebastian Kurz, the Austrian chancellor, tweeted his regret at the rejection of Mrs May’s deal, but said his country’s aim was to avoid a hard Brexit and “to continue to co-operate as closely as possible with the UK in the future”.

European Parliament president Antonio Tajani posted: “Brexit vote is bad news. Our first thoughts are with 3.6 million EU citizens living in UK and Britons living elsewhere in EU. They need assurances with regards to their future.”

Guy Verhofstadt, the European Parliament’s Brexit co-ordinator, added: “The UK parliament has said what it doesn’t want. Now is the time to find out what UK parliamentarians want. In the meantime, the rights of citizens must be safeguarded.”