Brexit: Experts say no-deal a ‘disaster’ for the NHS

Leading experts on public health and law are warning that although Brexit will cause significant harm to the NHS in the UK, a No-Deal scenario presents by far the worst option.

According to a new Health Policy review, published in The Lancet today, there will be negative effects on the healthcare workforce, NHS financing, and the availability of medicines and vaccines, with an impact on the sharing of information and medical research with former EU partners – also under threat.

NHS staff are worried about no-deal Brexit.

Professor Martin McKee, co-author from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (UK) said: “Some people will dismiss our analysis as ‘Project Fear’. But with just over a month to go to Brexit, we need to move beyond slogans.

“We have set out the problems in detail, based on the best available evidence. If others disagree, then they owe it to the British people to say why.”