How do you vote if you are on holiday? What if you are ill on the day? Do you need to show photographic ID?

A general election date has now been confirmed - and for most Scots, it’s during the school summer holidays.

First Minister John Swinney has already criticised the Prime Minister’s decision to hold the election on July 4 as “disrespectful” because so many people will be away on their family holidays. Many will therefore need to rely on a postal or proxy vote.

For those not on holiday, there’s also some changes to be aware of - photographic ID will need to be used for the first time this year. The Scotsman takes a look at everything you need to know about voting in the general election.

How to register to vote

British citizens, as well as Irish, EU and Commonwealth citizens living in Scotland and other foreign nationals who have permission to live in Scotland, can vote in this election.

The easiest way to do this is online via the UK government website, but it can also be done by contacting your local electoral registration office. Details can normally be found on your local council’s website.

This needs to be done by Friday, June 21. Registering to vote is especially important if you have moved house or changed names recently, or are voting for the first time.

I’m on holiday - can I use a postal vote?

Yes - all voters are eligible to vote by post, and you can apply to do this via the UK government website or by contacting your local electoral registration office.

The deadline is 5pm on Sunday 23 June.

To register for this, you will need proof of your address, ID such as your National Insurance number or passport, and a photograph of your handwritten signature.

How does a postal vote work?

Once you’ve applied for a postal vote, a pack will be sent to your address with instructions on how to complete it.

There will be two envelopes - the completed ballot paper will go into the smaller envelope, marked ‘A’, and then the postal voting statement and envelope ‘A’ go inside the return envelope, marked ‘B’.

Completed postal votes can be put into a regular postbox, but some councils may be able to collect them from your house if you contact them.

Postal votes must be with the council’s election team by 10pm on July 4 - if you think your vote won’t make it in on time, you can hand it into your polling station on the day instead, but you will need to complete a form at the polling station if you do this.

What about a proxy vote?

This is when you ask someone you trust to go to the polling station and vote on your behalf. Both the voter and the proxy need to be registered to vote in the UK, and the proxy will need to show ID.

You can apply for a proxy vote via the UK government website by 5pm on Friday, June 28.

You will need to provide ID such as your National Insurance number or passport, contact details and proof of address for your proxy, and a photograph of your signature.

Will I need to show photographic ID?

Yes - this can be a passport, driving licence, including a provisional licence, bus pass or Scottish National Entitlement card. If you have no photographic ID, you will need to apply for a voter authority certificate on the UK government website or by contacting your local electoral registration office.

I’m only 16 - can I vote?

Unfortunately, no - the lower voting age only applies to Scottish Parliament elections. All voters must be 18 to vote in the general election - although Scots can register to vote from the age of 14.

I live abroad - can I still vote?

Yes - British citizens who live abroad can register as an overseas voter and apply online for a postal vote. The option for a postal vote to be sent to an overseas address is only for people who live abroad, not for people who are visiting on holiday.

There are separate registration services for those serving in the Armed Forces abroad or those who work abroad as diplomats.

What if I am ill or needed at work on the day?

Emergency proxy votes can be used if you are unexpectedly called into work, lose your photographic ID, or have a medical emergency on the day.