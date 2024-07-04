General election 2024: Here's how the constituency election map of Scotland looks

Who has won and where for the general election in Scotland? We’ve created an interactive constituency map to display the winning party in each seat as the results come in

Voting has closed in the general election and the votes are now being counted.

Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour party is set to win a historic landslide, with Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives bracing for a humiliating defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Prime Minister has called the election hoping to benefit from the element of surprise, but based on the exit poll, this appears to have backfired.

For the SNP, they now face a humbling after winning a historic 48 MPs at the 2019 general election.

Elsewhere, the Lib Dems could now be the third biggest party, replacing the SNP.