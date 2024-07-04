General election 2024: Here's how the constituency election map of Scotland looks
Voting has closed in the general election and the votes are now being counted.
Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour party is set to win a historic landslide, with Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives bracing for a humiliating defeat.
The Prime Minister has called the election hoping to benefit from the element of surprise, but based on the exit poll, this appears to have backfired.
For the SNP, they now face a humbling after winning a historic 48 MPs at the 2019 general election.
Elsewhere, the Lib Dems could now be the third biggest party, replacing the SNP.
Take a look at our interactive map showing you exactly who has won and where in each of Scotland’s constituencies.
