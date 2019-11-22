General Election 2019: the latest odds for Scotland and Glasgow

Scotland goes to the polls next month for the UK’s third General Election in four years.

Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP will be hopeful of consolidating and building on the 35 Westminster seats that they clinched at the 2017 General Election.

Scotland and the rest of the UK go to the polls on December 12 (Getty Images)

And bookies are backing them at 5/6 to win 48 or more of the 59 seats available on December 12.

In the battle for Number 10 Downing Street, Boris Johnson is fancied by the bookies at 1/4 to emerge as the UK’s leader in the early hours of December 13.

Corbyn is less fancied at 5/2, while the leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson, who earlier this month made the audacious claim that she was “Britain’s next Prime Minister'', is an outsider with odds of 33/1.

According to bookmakers, the most likely outcome of the General Election is a Conservative majority with odds currently floating at 1/2. A hung parliament is the second most probable outcome with odds of 7/4. A Labour majority is highly unlikely if odds are to be believed - that result is listed as 25/1.

SNP backed to claim clean sweep of Glasgow seats

The SNP are backed by the bookies to perform a clean-sweep of all seven of Glasgow's Westminster constituencies.

The party already hold control of six seats, but are also backed to regain control of Glasgow North East which they narrowly lost to Scottish Labour in 2017. They're backed with odds of 2/9 in the hotly contested seat ahead of Labour and the Conservatives who have been slaped with odds of 11/4 and 40/1 respectively.

Glasgow East is also backed to be a close affair with odds of 1/5 offered for an SNP win and 3/1 for a Labour victory.

Full list of Glasgow constituency odds

Glasgow Central: SNP (1/14), Labour (7/1), Conservative (33/1), Liberal Democrat (100/1)

Glasgow East: SNP (1/5), Labour (3/1), Conservative (33/1), Liberal Democrat (66/1)

Glasgow North: SNP (1/10), Labour (5/1), Conservative (50/1), Liberal Democrat (50/1)

Glasgow North East: SNP (2/9), Labour (11/4), Conservative (40/1), Liberal Democrat (66/1)

Glasgow North West: SNP (1/14), Labour (7/1), Conservative (33/1), Liberal Democrat (50/1)

Glasgow South: SNP (1/12), Labour (6/1), Conservative (25/1), Brexit Party (50/1), Liberal Democrat (66/1)

Glasgow South West: SNP (1/6) Labour (7/2), Conservative (20/1), Liberal Democrat (50/1)

Note: these odds were taken from paddypower.com and are accurate as of November 22, 2019.​