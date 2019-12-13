General Election 2019: Stories of the night in ten pictures
Following an eventful night, all the votes have been counted and the results are in. Here are the best pictures telling the biggest stories of the night so far.
The best pictures showing the counting in your local constituency, Police Scotland taking ballot papers out of Glasgow and more.
1. General Election 2019
Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the SNP, celebrating the victory of her party, which secured 48 seats.
2. General Election 2019
Police were seen taking away removing ballot papers from a counting centre in Glasgow after some suspicions where raised about potential fraud.
3. General Election 2019
Lined up alongside the the victorious Johnson and his more traditional political foes on the stage of his west London constituency was a man dressed as a furry red Sesame Street character who called himself Bobby Elmo Smith.
4. General Election 2019
SNP's Humza Yousaf at the count in Glasgow.
