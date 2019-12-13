General Election 2019: SNP steal Ross Thomson's old Aberdeen South seat from Tories

The SNP snatched Aberdeen South from the Conservatives just weeks after former MP Ross Thomson said he wouldn't stand again after being accused of a sex assault in a Westminster bar.

Stephen Flynn polled 20,388 votes for the Nationalists (44.7 per cent) with Douglas Lumsden taking 16,398 votes for the Conservatives (35.9 per cent),

Mr Lumsden was parachuted into the campaign just five weeks ago after Ross Thomson, who won the seat from the SNP in one of the upsets of the 2017 election, announced he was stepping down.

His departure followed an allegation that he sexually assaulted a MP in a Westminster bar, a claim which he denies.

Mr Lumsden, a co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, said the issue of Mr Thomson did 'not come up much at all' on the doorstep and that the result was part of a national picture in Scotland.

He said: "I think we have seen something happen nationally.

"We put in a good campaign I felt, we worked hard, we knocked on many doors and unfortunately it wasn't to be tonight.

"The only good thing to come from the election is that it looks like the Conservatives will come away with a strong majority across the UK so it does look like have a strong government to move things on, get Brexit done and we can move back to being one United Kingdom again."

He said it was with 'some dread' that he became the candidate for Aberdeen South but added it was a role he had gone on to enjoy.

"I wasn't expecting to be in this situation five weeks ago. I'm co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, it is a job I love.

"There was some dread in there. It's been tough, I won't deny that but it is something I have come to relish over the past five weeks."

Stephen Flynn, SNP group leader at Aberdeen City Council, described the election campaign as 'fairly chaotic' given his wife is due to give birth in two days time.

He said: "We were wondering what would come first, the election or the baby.

"This election has been about two key issues in Aberdeen South. The first is Tory austerity that has impacted on Aberdeen South for the best part of a decade.

"The second is Brexit - and we will fight tooth and nail to stop it. Over coming months, I will fight with every last ounce of effort to protect this community from the Tories."