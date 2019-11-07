General election 2019: Lib Dems will stop Brexit, pledges Willie Rennie

The Liberal Democrats are "the only party standing up for Scotland’s place in the UK and the UK’s place in the EU", Willie Rennie said today as the party launched its election campaign today.

The Lib Dems are defending four constituencies north of the Border - including East Dunbartonshire, held by UK party leader Jo Swinson - but are confident they can add to that number by winning back several seats previously lost to the SNP.

Among the party's top targets are North East Fife, the most marginal seat in the country, and the Lochaber constituency held by the SNP's Westminster leader, Ian Blackford.

Mr Rennie, the Lib Dem leader in Scotland, said his party's ambitions were "sky high", echoing recent comments from Ms Swinson who insists she can enter Downing Street ahead of Boris Johnson or Jeremy Corbyn.

Speaking at a campaign event in Cramond today, Mr Rennie said: "This election our ambition is sky high. We can stop Brexit and build a brighter future for Scotland in the United Kingdom.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats are the only party standing up for Scotland’s place in the UK and the UK’s place in the EU. The country needs Liberal Democrats to stand up for those dual majorities and against those who want to take us backwards.

“We need to cancel Brexit and invest in our public services to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to achieve their potential.

“Jo Swinson presents a fresh, new choice for the future in stark contrast with Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson who represent the divisive past.

“Over the next five weeks we will be unveiling exciting plans to tackle the climate emergency, fund new mental health staff across the country and build a brighter future for our communities.”