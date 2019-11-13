General Election 2019: Boris Johnson uses 'crude' language about Jeremy Corbyn

Boris Johnson has been accused of using "obscene" and "crude" language in an attack on Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The Prime Minister is expected to accuse Mr Corbyn of "onanism" when he delivers his first speech of the election campaign today - a biblical term for masturbation.

Warning against the prospect of a Labour government, Mr Johnson is due to say that the country faces a “historic choice - we can honour the wishes of the people, or else we can waste more time, at the cost of a billion pounds per month, and have two more referendums, one on Scotland and one on the EU - an expense of spirit and a waste of shame, more political self-obsession and onanism.”

Mr Johnson previously attracted criticised for using vulgar language when he claimed that money was being "spaffed up the wall" on historic sexual abuse investigations.

Today a Labour source said the Prime Minister was using "obscure, crude insults", but added they were "not bothered, because we've got our eyes on the prize - real change for the many, not the few."

However Michael Gove said the Prime Minister was “hitting the nail on the head” as “Jeremy Corbyn is manifestly in love with himself”.

On talkRADIO this morning he said: "The Prime Minister is actually hitting the nail on the head because if we have Jeremy Corbyn as Prime Minister then we’ll have not one referendum but two next year – one again on the European Union and on Scotland’s place in the UK.

“Instead of wasting time in this self-indulgent way, it’s far better to get Brexit done and then to concentrate on all the policy priorities that the country has.”

The Prime Minister, who has been accused of hiding during the election campaign so far after only holding limited photo opportunities is due to give a speech at an electric vehicle manufacturer in the West Midlands.

In it, he will also claim the Tories can get the UK "out of the rut" and "end the groundhoggery of Brexit".

He has also been visiting flood-stricken areas of northern England, but has faced hostility from those affected.

Walking around with reporters and TV cameras in tow, he asked a local woman: “What more can we do?” “It’s a little bit too late now,” she replied, filming the encounter on her smartphone. Another voter declined to discuss the issue with Johnson, turning away when the premier approached.