Gender recognition reform risks providing an incentive for predatory male sex offenders to come to Scotland, a former first minister has warned.

Jack McConnell sounded the alarm over the controversial legislation, which is expected to be passed in Holyrood this week.

It came as a poll indicated a majority of voters oppose key aspects of the bill, which aims to make it easier for transgender people to acquire a gender recognition certificate by removing the requirement for a diagnosis of gender dysphoria. It will also lower the minimum age from 18 to 16 and substantially speed up applications.

Supporters say the move will streamline a process many find distressing, but critics have raised concerns over the impact on women and girls, particularly around the integrity of single-sex spaces and the potential for predators to exploit the law.

Lord McConnell was first minister from 2001 to 2007. Picture: Donald MacLeod

Writing in The Sunday Times, Lord McConnell, who was first minister from 2001 to 2007 and now sits in the House of Lords, said: "The Scottish Parliament was meant to be about improving public debate and passing good legislation that was well considered. This is not happening."

He said there are "really serious concerns about safe spaces for women, especially those dealing with the trauma of abuse, violence and rape".

A ruling last week by the Court of Session relating to gender balance on public boards found the definition of sex is not limited to biological or birth sex.

Lord McConnell added: “The ruling from the Court of Session last week changes the context for this act completely and if implemented we could now see an incentive for predatory male sex offenders to come to Scotland, identify as female, and have access to women's hospital wards, rape crisis centres, and prisons. This must be clarified before this bill is passed."

He said Holyrood "must pause the final decisions on this bill", adding: "There should be a summit with open debate that engages those with genuine worries, and makes appropriate changes to make sure women are safe in Scotland."

Meanwhile, the Scottish Conservatives raised concerns over the parliamentary timetable to debate the legislation. They said plans to cram more than 150 potential amendments into one day, before a final vote on Wednesday, could lead to a “travesty of democracy”.

The party’s equalities spokeswoman Rachael Hamilton said: “It is disgraceful that the Scottish Government are putting a time limit on amendments to such a crucial piece of legislation.

“The SNP and Labour should have seen sense and backed our calls to delay the last reading of this bill, to allow for full, reasoned debate on the concerns many of us have about protections for women and girls.

“Recent polling suggests our concerns are shared by the majority of Scots, who are supportive of trans rights but also want women and girls to have safe spaces – and are rightly worried about teenagers being given the green light to do something they later regret.