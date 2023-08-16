Gender court case: Legal challenge over Gender Recognition Reform law block to be heard next month

​The Scottish Government's legal challenge against the UK Government's decision to block gender reforms has been locked in for September after both parties told a court they are ready to proceed.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service's (SCTS) planned livestream of the procedural hearing at the Court of Session in Edinburgh on Wednesday did not go ahead due to technical issues.

The hearing was intended to be livestreamed as part of the SCTS's "commitment to open justice".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the 20-minute hearing, the court decided the petitioner – the Scottish Government's case – will be presented first, with the respondent – the UK Government – speaking during the remainder of day two and three.

Protestors for and against the Gender Recognition Reform Bill gather outside the Scottish Parliament. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

However, a statement from the SCTS said: "Due to technical issues we were unable to livestream today's procedural hearing, which has now concluded.

"It was concluded until September 19 for the substantive hearing. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and are working to resolve any issues for future hearings."

The full hearing will be heard by judge Lady Haldane and will take place at the Court of Session over three days.

In April, First Minister Humza Yousaf confirmed the Scottish Government would mount a legal challenge over the UK Government's use of section 35 powers, which prevented the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill from gaining royal assent.

Campaigners on both sides of the GRA debate outside the Scottish Parliament. Image: Lisa Ferguson.

Scottish secretary Alister Jack had utilised the never-before-used powers under the Scotland Act – the legislation that established the devolved Scottish Parliament – to halt the gender laws, which aim to make it easier for trans people to self-identify and obtain a gender recognition certificate.

Mr Yousaf said the legal challenge was necessary to "defend the Scottish Parliament's democracy from the Westminster veto".

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak previously said the UK Government had taken "very careful and considered advice" on the issue.