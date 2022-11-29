Gamekeepers have criticised the process for designating a new national park in Scotland, insisting it is "laden with policy jargon that ordinary people can't understand".

The Scottish Gamekeepers Association (SGA) said agriculture and private interests are underrepresented, while government bodies and environmental NGOs dominate.

Ministers have pledged to create at least one new national park by 2026. Galloway and the Borders are among the areas under consideration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK has 15 national parks but just two, Loch Lomond and The Trossachs and the Cairngorms, are located in Scotland.

SGA chairman Alex Hogg. Picture: SGA Media

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SGA said the creation of new parks would likely have the greatest impact on people currently working the land for a living.

Writing in response to a consultation, it said: “The question must be raised, if the Scottish Government and NatureScot genuinely wish to encourage an inclusive and wide-reaching response, why is the consultation process so inhibiting? The lack of representation by those that earn their living from the land and ordinary citizens is apparent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The narrative that pervades the consultation document and associated conversations applies a technical discourse that is specialised, selective and marginalising. Loaded with policy speak and legal jargon, it poses considerable challenges to the layperson.”

The SGA provided a breakdown of bodies and organisations which it said had featured in the principal discussions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said agriculture and private interests comprised only 7 per cent, whilst environmental NGOs accounted for 25 per cent and government agencies 60 per cent.

It said: “By proposing to accelerate the transition in land use to address climate and nature emergencies, effectively, it is local people and families who are impacted most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Therefore, regarding the statutory aims of national parks, there needs to be greater emphasis on respecting traditional land management practice and retaining existing employment.

“In designating new national parks in Scotland, nature recovery is placed high on the agenda, however, Scotland’s people are important, too. The rural environment is a working environment and the rural population is indispensable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A power-sharing agreement between the SNP and the Greens, published last year, said they would “designate at least one new national park” by the end of the current parliamentary session, “provided relevant legal conditions can be met”.

It added: “This will support progressive development, address the climate emergency in the way we use our land, and improve public and community wellbeing. We will make funding available to support these ambitions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two parties also agreed to “increase the amount of funding available to improve visitor facilities, safety measures and access opportunities, including in existing regional parks”.