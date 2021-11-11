FW de Klerk, the last president of apartheid South Africa, dies aged 85

Mr de Klerk, who was seen as key figure in the nation's transition to democracy, had been diagnosed with cancer this year.

He was head of state between September 1989 and May 1994 and was the last president of apartheid South Africa.

In 1990 he announced he was releasing anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela, leading to multi-party polls in 1994.

FW de Klerk was a co-recipient of the 1993 Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela. Picture: AP

De Klerk headed South Africa’s minority government until 1994, when Nelson Mandela’s African National Congress party swept to power.

He shared the Nobel peace prize in 1993 with Mandela for his role in bringing democracy to the nation.

A statement from the former president's FW de Klerk Foundation on Thursday morning read: "Former President FW de Klerk died peacefully at his home in Fresnaye (Cape Town) earlier this morning following his struggle against mesothelioma cancer."