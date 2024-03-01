Scottish Ministers have scrambled to defuse a furious row after being accused of scoring "an own goal" by listing porridge oats in a crackdown on junk foods.

The SNP government faced an immediate backlash after including "porridge oats" in a proposal to cut down promotions for foods containing unhealthy amounts of salt, sugar and fat as it launched a public consultation as part of its healthier Scotland drive.

Launching her new consultation document, Jenni Minto, minister for public health and women’s health, said her "vision is of a Scotland where everyone eats well and has a healthy weight". The consultation document included porridge -- as synonymous with Scotland as whisky or shortbread -- and other oat-based cereals among a raft of foods to be subject to restrictions on retail promotions and placements within stores.

It says: "Following careful consideration of the feedback received, we propose that the food categories within scope of promotions restrictions are - breakfast cereals - including ready-to-eat cereals, granola, muesli, porridge oats and other oat-based cereals."

But the inclusion of porridge, which Scots are said to have been eating for over 5000 years, within the list was immediately blasted by critics who warned it would be "nonsense to lump" porridge in with other unhealthier food choices.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: "At this stage, these are proposals to restrict the promotion of food and drink high in fat, sugar and salt aimed at supporting improvements in diet and health and wellbeing in Scotland.

"Extensive engagement with relevant organisations, as well as a range of impact assessments, will support policy development which will be subject to the outcomes of the consultations. Any measures agreed upon would not come into force before 2025."

Later, as a row brewed, the government issued further clarification, saying: "Plain porridge oats are a healthy breakfast choice.

"Plain porridge oats would be determined as non-HFSS [high fat, salt, sugar], so they would not be subject to any restrictions on promotion. The same applies to all food categories that are not high in fat, sugar or salt.

"This consultation is about restrictions on the promotion of food and drink high in fat, sugar and salt to improve public health in Scotland, and all views are welcome."

Scottish Conservative deputy health spokesperson Tess White MSP said: "There is a huge irony in the SNP -- who never tire about standing up for Scotland -- turning their back on one of our iconic products in an apparent junk food crackdown.

"Rather than going after porridge and those who enjoy the benefits it brings, Humza Yousaf should go back to the drawing board and work out proper ways of promoting a healthy lifestyle among Scots."

Charlie Russell, founding director of Oat Company Scotland Ltd, said: "Oats are tried and tested -- full of vitamins, antioxidants and fibre.

"Their health benefits, to name only a few include their ability to lower cholesterol, improve blood sugar, lose weight, reduce childhood asthma, help digestion and even improve skin health.

"These wide ranging health benefits are only matched by their versatility -- sweet or savoury, warm or cold; morning, noon or night. They really are Scotland’s own Superfood, good for you and with really short supply chains, good for the planet.

"I really have no idea why our own government would want to impose restrictions on and categorise Oats with incomparable products."

Alan Rankin, of the annual Golden Spurtle World Porridge Making Championship -- and who has the title of Porridge Chieftain -- said: “You have pinhead, oatmeal and rolled oats and to have any of these associated with unhealthy food is frankly nuts.

"This has to be resolved before any further work is done on it because to create any confusion in the consumer’s mind about the healthy nature of oats, I think, would really be a major own goal for the Scottish Government.

"It needs some clarity of thinking. There is a different definition of consultation in certain people’s eyes and when it comes to consultation regrettably decisions can have already been reached.

"Now, if that’s the case, it would be a crying shame to create confusion around porridge oats and it would be interesting to see the way they categorised the different types of oats that can be consumed and purchased."