The Acorn Project , due to be in St Fergus in Aberdeenshire, had hoped to be ready by the middle of the decade but is now likely to come in the second phase of the UK’s carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) cluster sequencing process. The first facility is set to be built on the Humber and around Liverpool instead.

The SNP have claimed the decision betrays the north east of Scotland and fails to meet the UK Government’s responsibilities for a just transition.The project was designed to take and store carbon dioxide from the Goldeneye field in the North Sea and the refinery in Grangemouth via pipelines to be stored in the north east. It was described as a shovel-ready project.

SNP Business and Energy spokesperson Stephen Flynn MP said: "The Tories pulled the plug on £1billion of carbon capture investment for Peterhead in 2015 and now they've repeated the trick again.

St Fergus Gas Terminal is at the centre of the Acorn carbon capture and storage project. (Photo: Shell)

"It beggars belief that at the very moment Tory ministers are being challenged to match the Scottish Government's £500million investment in a just transition - they are instead sticking two fingers up to Scotland and withdrawing investment

"The North East of Scotland is the home of the offshore industry and the obvious location for a carbon capture project. How can we have a ‘just transition’ if the Tories aren’t willing to put the North East of Scotland first?

“It’s clear the Tories have put holding seats in the red wall of northern England ahead of saving jobs in Aberdeen and the north east.”

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Karen Adam said she was “utterly appalled” at the decision.

She continued: “We desperately needed this investment here in the North East to help deliver a Just Transition. The down turn in oil and gas, Covid and Brexit have devastated our North East communities.

“This would have been an incredible step forward for our work force, our environment and local economy.

“Make no mistake this is a political choice. Once again we have been overlooked and I’d go as far to say snubbed."

And Scottish Energy Secretary Michael Matheson said: “This is a terrible decision by the UK Government.

“All credible evidence and analysis has demonstrated that CCUS is critical for meeting Scotland’s statutory emissions reduction targets.”

He added: “It will also significantly compromise our ability to take crucial action to reduce emissions in Scotland and will have serious implications for delivering a just transition for those in our oil and gas sector.”

The UK government said it remained committed to the Acorn project's potential. The Scottish cluster will now be considered as a “reserve” with the UK energy minister, Greg Hands, saying that if “the Government chooses to discontinue engagement with a cluster in Track-1, we can engage with this reserve cluster instead”.The Scottish cluster will now be considered as a “reserve” with the energy minister, Greg Hands, saying that if “the Government chooses to discontinue engagement with a cluster in Track-1, we can engage with this reserve cluster instead”.

In a statement, Mr Hands said: “We are also announcing the Scottish Cluster as a reserve cluster if a back-up is needed.

“A reserve cluster is one which met the eligibility criteria and performed to a good standard against the evaluation criteria.

“As such, we will continue to engage with the Scottish Cluster throughout Phase-2 of the sequencing process, to ensure it can continue its development and planning.”

Scottish Tory net-zero spokesman, Liam Kerr, described the move as “disappointing”, but added: “Support to develop CCUS technology is vital for the future of the North Sea energy industry.

“The Scottish Conservatives have been pushing hard for the north east to be at the forefront of CCUS.

“That will not change and it still will be a UK and world leader.

“Looking to track two within this decade, we will redouble our efforts with the UK Government, which has been the only one to acknowledge the strengths of Scottish CCUS, especially since the Greens and SNP formed their coalition of chaos.”

Scotland Office minister, Malcolm Offord, said: “The strong potential of the Acorn project has been confirmed by the bidding process.

“That’s good news for the future and, while I know the bid team will be disappointed not to have made the first cut, it’s encouraging that the Scottish cluster is a reserve and I’m confident it will continue to develop and compete for the next round of funding.

“To date, the UK Government has allocated £31 million supporting the development of the scheme and it remains a key player in meeting ambitious carbon capture goals that would see 20-30 megatonnes of carbon dioxide stripped out by 2030.