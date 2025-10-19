NHS Fife pays for six more lawyers to fight Sandie Peggie employment tribunal

Deliberations are continuing in the ongoing employment tribunal between nurse Sandie Peggie and NHS Fife and trans doctor Beth Upton.

The NHS has been paying for six further lawyers in the Sandie Peggie employment tribunal.

NHS National Services Scotland has revealed it has paid for six solicitors from the Central Legal Office to act on behalf of NHS Fife and Dr Beth Upton, who are both being sued by nurse Ms Peggie.

This is in addition to the health board’s legal counsel Jane Russell KC and her legal team from Essex Court Chambers.

Nurse Sandie Peggie and trans doctor Beth Upton. | The Scotsman/National World

These additional lawyers are advising the health board, reviewing and paying for documents, and attending the tribunal in Dundee.

The cost to the health board of the long-running employment tribunal is now in excess of £320,000.

Ms Russell and her legal team have been paid £159,797.73 as of August 20, 2025. A further £149,166 was paid in fees to the Central Legal Office solicitors, and £10,389 on other outlays.

Carolyn Low, director of finance, corporate governance and legal services at NHS National Services Scotland, told The Herald that six members of staff have been involved in the tribunal since May 2024. She said: “The Central Legal Office operates on a cost recovery basis.

“Our fees cover all costs incurred in supporting this case for NHS Fife, including directly employed staff time and expenses.”

NHS Fife is only liable for the first £25,000. It is a member of the clinical negligence and other risks indemnity scheme, a pooling arrangement between Scottish health boards to avoid severe financial loss, who will cover the remainder of the bill.

This will be paid for through the Scottish Government’s health and social care directorate.

Ms Peggie is suing her employer and Dr Upton after she was suspended over bullying and harassment allegations. This follows an incident between the nurse and the trans medic where Ms Peggie objected to Dr Upton’s use of the female changing room in the emergency department at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital.

Ms Peggie has since launched separate legal action against senior medics at the hospital who gave evidence against her to the tribunal over the summer.

Scottish Conservative MSP Pam Gosal said: “Those responsible must come clean on why such an army of lawyers have been tasked with dealing with this particular case.

“This is taxpayers’ money that would have been better spent on frontline healthcare services which are in complete chaos on NHS Fife on the SNP’s watch.

“It seems astonishing that so many layers have been called in to fight Sandie Peggie who was just showing some common sense and standing up for her rights and safety."