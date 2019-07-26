Full list of Shetland by-election candidates announced

Have your say

Ten candidates have been announced for the by-election in the Shetland constituency which is due to take place next month.

The vote, which was triggered by the resignation of Lib Dem MSP Tavish Scott, will be held on August 29.

Mr Scott, the party's former leader in Scotland, announced last month he was standing down as the Shetland representative at Holyrood after getting a new job with Scottish Rugby.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats have chosen Shetland Islands Council depute convener Beatrice Wishart to contest the by-election.

Fellow councillor Johan Adamson is Labour's candidate while Brydon Goodlad and Tom Wills are the respective Scottish Conservatives and SNP representatives on the list.

Also in the contest are Stuart Martin for Ukip; three independent candidates in Michael Stout, Peter Tait and Ryan Thomson; and Ian Scott who has no party listed.