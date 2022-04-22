From ferries to partygate, politicians just have to roll with the punches at election time

Nicola Sturgeon and Douglas Ross

The First Minister addressed activists and journalists at the Beacon Arts Centre, just a few miles from the Ferguson shipyard at the centre of the debacle.

Would she apologise to communities? Ms Sturgeon said she had repeatedly expressed her regret over the delays and cost overruns.

Will the two vessels ever sail? Yes, she said.

Have documents been lost or deleted, and does the Scottish Government have a problem with data retention? There is a “wealth of paperwork” in the public domain, Ms Sturgeon insisted, but there is “one particular point of decision” where documents do not exist and the government will reflect on any lessons it needs to learn.

Should there be a full public inquiry? Nothing is being ruled out, but there have already been probes and reports.

Should the public see the matter as incompetence or some kind of cover up? There is no cover up, Ms Sturgeon insisted.

The First Minister would probably have preferred to face questions about her party’s local manifesto, which focuses on issues such as the cost-of-living crisis and fuel poverty.

But in choosing to launch the document so close to Ferguson shipyard, the SNP no doubt anticipated some questions on ferries.

It’s just one example of how the local election campaign trail can become dominated by issues far from the control of councillors.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has faced his own election woes due to the partygate scandal down south.

Mr Ross was doorstepped by journalists as he exited the Holyrood chamber on Thursday, where he was forced to deny being “rendered pathetic” over his U-turn on whether Boris Johnson should quit as Prime Minister.

Ferries and partygate are very different issues, of course. But it’s another debacle that, on the face of it, has little to do with town halls.

Mr Ross, like the First Minister, would rather be talking about something else.

When it comes to elections, no party can control the narrative, and nothing is ever neat and tidy.