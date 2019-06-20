Frank O'Donnell: exports push vital for Scotland's economy

The importance of exports to Scotland’s future economic growth cannot be understated – their health is a barometer of our current and future fiscal fortunes.

In this edition of Vision, we deep dive into the current state of play of the country’s export market and examine the key components of the Scottish Government’s strategy, A Trading Nation.

Core to this approach is a commitment to grow exports from 20 per cent to 25 per cent of GDP over ten years which – if achieved – could add £3.5 billion to our GDP and create 17,500 new jobs.

Holyrood has committed to spend a further £20 million on supporting the proliferation of exports to key markets.

It is an approach that should be praised, however, but the challenge for corporate Scotland is to think differently and tap into currently under-exploited export areas.

We have a strong past record here. Our life sciences, food and drink and fintech industries – all championed by The Scotsman – are proof that we can excel by offering a unique proposition.

We must continue to develop these sectors but also not let up in pushing the boundaries when it comes to technological advancement. The opportunities presented by data also apply to international trade and the challenge for the industry in Scotland is to ensure that economic links are forged with data hubs globally to ensure a flow of products and ideas.

We also highlight Scottish companies blazing new trails in exporting. Glasgow-based online retailer Unineed tells us about its success in gaining a foothold in the Chinese market and why China has proved difficult for even the most established players to break into.

The outcome of Brexit will have a decisive say in the growth of Scotland’s exports but its impact will affect many facets of our economy. We explore how protection of our famous products could be affected on leaving the European Union.

How safe will Arbroath Smokies and Stornoway black puddings be from counterfeits when their Protected Geographical Indication lapses?

Scotland has a long history of exporting and it is refreshing to see a renewed focus on key international markets.

Frank O’Donnell is Editorial Director of The Scotsman