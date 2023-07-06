Former Tory whip Chris Pincher facing eight week suspension and by-election over groping claims

Former government whip Chris Pincher is facing an eight week suspension and a by-election over groping claims.

Mr Pincher, who longer sits as a Conservative, quit as deputy chief whip last summer after being accused of assaulting two fellow guests at the Carlton Club in London.

Now a damning report by the Standards Committee found his conduct “completely inappropriate, profoundly damaging to the individuals concerned, and represented an abuse of power”.

Parliament’s standards watchdog recommended an eight week suspension, which if approved by MPs, could see a by-election in his Tamworth seat.

The Standards Committee report said: “Mr Pincher’s conduct caused significant damage to the reputation of the Government and to the Prime Minister who appointed him.

“But this was also an egregious case of sexual misconduct in the presence of several other MPs, two of whom thought the events represented so significant a breach of acceptable behaviour that they raised the matter immediately with the Chief Whip and provided witness statements.

“It is therefore self-evident that Mr Pincher’s conduct, which led to extensive public commentary in the media regarding the reputation and integrity of all MPs, had a significant negative impact on the reputation of the whole House.”

Mr Pincher’s conduct was also “deeply inappropriate and had a significant impact on the individuals involved”, the committee said, with one witness stating they had become “increasingly anxious” as a result of the incident.

The report added that Mr Pincher had caused “significant damage to the reputation and integrity of the House”.

The Standards Committee added that an “especially grave” aspect of his conduct related to an “abuse of power”.

It explained: “Sexual misconduct of this nature, by a serving senior Member of the House in such a situation, also involves an abuse of power.

“Mr Pincher was the Government Deputy Chief Whip at the time and therefore in a position of significant power and authority.”

One witness said he was “fearful” about whether the incident would affect his “job and future career plans”, while another noted Mr Pincher was “well connected”, according to the report.

“Whether Mr Pincher intended to abuse that position of power is immaterial. Objectively, he did,” the watchdog said.

It was his handling of the Mr Pincher affair that saw the end of Boris Johnson, who was already battling to remain prime minister while dogged by partygate allegations.

He had appointed the MP to the senior role overseeing party discipline despite being aware of an official complaint about Mr Pincher’s prior behaviour, and joking about it with colleagues.

If 10 per cent of Tamworth voters sign a recall petition, then Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives, reeling in the national polls, will have to defend another constituency won by the Tories in 2019.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner called on Chris Pincher to resign as an MP.

She said: “Chris Pincher’s actions are shocking. But what’s even worse, is the way the Conservative party protected him, even promoting him despite a previous investigation into his conduct.