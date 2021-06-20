Former speaker John Bercow denies his defection to Labour is plot for peerage

John Bercow has quit the Conservatives to join Labour

Mr Bercow said on Sunday there has been “no barter, no trade, no deal whatsoever” after launching an attack on the Conservatives under Boris Johnson as he switched sides.

During his 10 years in the speaker’s chair, Mr Bercow made numerous enemies among Tory Brexit-supporting MPs due to a series of decisions perceived as favouring the Remain camp.

The Tories also enraged Mr Bercow by breaking with long-standing convention to elevate a retiring speaker to the House of Lords, amid allegations that he bullied parliamentary staff, which he has always denied.

Critics linked Mr Bercow’s defection to an alleged plot to win a fresh nomination for a peerage from the current Labour leader.

But Mr Bercow told Sky’s Trevor Phillips On Sunday: “I’ve had absolutely no discussion whatsoever, either with Keir Starmer or any other member of the Labour leadership about that matter.

“There has been no barter, no trade, no deal whatsoever.

“And if I may very politely say so, and I do, the people who make what they think is that potent and coruscating criticism of me are operating according to their own rather low standards.”

Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen is among those who has alleged Mr Bercow was operating a “cynical” and “cunning” plan to be nominated as a Labour peer.