The full appeal hearing for a former SNP MP convicted of embezzling almost £25,000 from pro-independence groups has been set for next month.

Natalie McGarry, 41, was jailed for two years in June last year after she was found guilty of embezzling £19,974 while treasurer of Women for Independence and £4,661 while treasurer and convener of the Glasgow Regional Association of the SNP.

She was granted leave to appeal against her conviction and sentence in December.

At a virtual procedural hearing of the appeal court in Edinburgh on Thursday, lawyers confirmed the full appeal hearing will go ahead in February.

Former SNP MP Natalie McGarry arriving at Glasgow Sheriff Court for sentencing after she embezzled almost £25,000 from two pro-independence groups. Picture: Lesley Martin/PA Wire

In May last year, a jury found McGarry guilty by majority of a charge of embezzling £19,974 from Women for Independence between April 26, 2013 and November 30, 2015.

The charge relating to her time at the Glasgow Regional Association of the SNP covered the period between April 9, 2014 and August 10, 2015.

The Crown launched proceeds of crime proceedings against her following her sentencing, seeking to ensure profits obtained through criminal conduct are confiscated.

McGarry was elected as an SNP MP in 2015, but resigned the party whip after the emergence of fraud allegations – which she denied.