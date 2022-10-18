Former SNP MP Margaret Ferrier under investigation by House of Commons watchdog

The shamed MP, who now sits as an independent, was ordered by Glasgow Sheriff Court to carry out 270 hours of community service after pleading guilty to breaking emergency Covid laws. She now faces an inquiry from the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards accused of "actions causing significant damage to the reputation of the House as a whole, or of its members" according to The Daily Record.

The MP was charged in Sheriff Court after it was revealed she had spoken in parliament in September 2020 while awaiting the results of a Covid test and admitted culpably and recklessly exposing the public “to the risk of infection, illness and death” as a result of her behaviour. The MP travelled in and around Glasgow and to London in September 2020 after taking a test for the virus.

Ferrier travelled to London by train on September 28 and spoke in the Commons later that day before finding out she had tested positive for the virus, returning to her hotel, where she spent the night, before heading back to London Euston and taking the train home to Glasgow, knowing she had Covid-19.

Former SNP MP Margaret Ferrier is being investigated by a Commons watchdog for allegedly causing "significant damage" to the parliament's reputation.

Imposing the order when she returned to Glasgow Sheriff Court for sentencing Sheriff Principal Craig Turnbull told the MP: “The public rightly expect the people elected to represent them to set an example.

“You wilfully ignored the rules and did not isolate. Having tested positive you wilfully disregarded guidance and travelled by train.”

He continued: “It cannot be overlooked that your behaviour took place at a time of significant restrictions and before the vaccination programme had begun.”

She had been elected as the SNP MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West in 2019, regaining the seat from Labour.

Opposition parties, and Nicola Sturgeon have called for Ferrier to resign her Rutherglen and Hamilton West seat to allow her constituents the chance to elect a replacement. At the time of the breach, the First Minister called on Ferrier to “do the right thing” and resign, describing Ferrier’s actions as “dangerous and indefensible”.