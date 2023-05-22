Former SNP MP Margaret Ferrier has lost her appeal against a proposed 30-day suspension from the House of Commons for breaching coronavirus rules.
The independent Rutherglen and Hamilton West MP was found to have damaged the reputation of the Commons and put people at risk after taking part in a debate and travelling by train while suffering from Covid-19 in September 2020.
Ms Ferrier has already been ordered to complete a 270-hour community payback order by a court after admitting culpably and recklessly exposing the public “to the risk of infection, illness and death” as a result of her behaviour.
The Commons Standards Committee in March recommended Ms Ferrier should be suspended for 30 days, but she appealed against the decision.
However, an independent expert panel on Monday dismissed her appeal, stating there was “no substance” in the grounds of the appeal.
The panel stated: “The first stage of the appeal process has not been met. The sanction imposed was neither unreasonable nor disproportionate. For these reasons, this appeal is dismissed.”
A sanction of 10 days or more is potentially enough to prompt a by-election to try to remove her.
But to do that, 10 per cent of constituents in her Rutherglen and Hamilton West seat would need to sign a recall petition. There has never been a by-election in Scotland after a recall petition, but Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has already said he is “confident” enough people will sign to force the move.