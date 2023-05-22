A by-election in her seat now seems likely

Former SNP MP Margaret Ferrier has lost her appeal against a proposed 30-day suspension from the House of Commons for breaching coronavirus rules.

The independent Rutherglen and Hamilton West MP was found to have damaged the reputation of the Commons and put people at risk after taking part in a debate and travelling by train while suffering from Covid-19 in September 2020.

Ms Ferrier has already been ordered to complete a 270-hour community payback order by a court after admitting culpably and recklessly exposing the public “to the risk of infection, illness and death” as a result of her behaviour.

Margaret Ferrier (left) on the campaign trail with former first minister Nicola Sturgeon in 2019, when she remained a SNP MP. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The Commons Standards Committee in March recommended Ms Ferrier should be suspended for 30 days, but she appealed against the decision.

However, an independent expert panel on Monday dismissed her appeal, stating there was “no substance” in the grounds of the appeal.

The panel stated: “The first stage of the appeal process has not been met. The sanction imposed was neither unreasonable nor disproportionate. For these reasons, this appeal is dismissed.”

A sanction of 10 days or more is potentially enough to prompt a by-election to try to remove her.

Margaret Ferrier has lose her appeal against a 30-day suspension. Picture: PA