Dr Lisa Cameron has defended her decision to not step down as an MP, and says she would not vote for “toxic nationalism” if there was a second independence referendum.

The MP for East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow defected from the SNP to the Conservatives last week after facing a challenge to be re-selected as the SNP candidate for the seat at the next general election.

Now in an interview with BBC Reporting Scotland, she says she had to undergo counselling and be prescribed antidepressants to cope with the way she was treated, and says she has been given death threats since her defection.

Dr Lisa Cameron has spoken about her switch to the Conservatives at Westminster

She said: “The two big issues are trust and competence, that’s the reason I joined the SNP in the first place.

“I feel over the past year that trust has gone, and if I don’t trust [the SNP] to look after my own welfare, how can I trust them to look after Scotland’s welfare?

“I had so many sessions with a counsellor talking about how I coped going into the tearoom in parliament when people were not speaking to me.

“I felt ignored, and I needed someone to reach out - that’s why I feel so supported and grateful to the prime minister’s office, I didn’t expect that at all for someone who is so busy and in such a prominent position to show such kindness and to reach out across the party.”

Dr Lisa Cameron MP

Dr Cameron then said the recent SNP loss in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election shows people want to move on from “division” and “toxic nationalism”, and adds she won’t be voting for independence anymore because she has “lost trust in the SNP”.

She added: “The only regret I have is that I stayed in the situation I was in for such a long time struggling and that I didn’t perhaps heed the advice of health professionals like my GP saying ‘we can counsel you, we can give you some medication, but unless you change your situation you’re not going to feel any different’.

“And I just feel a tremendous relief now that I’m out of that situation.”

Dr Cameron was an NHS clinical psychologist before being elected to the House of Commons in 2015.

She added since her defection she has had threats from people saying they will “brick” her in the street, and emails threatening her life, forcing her and her family to leave their home.

During her interview she also defended her decision to not step down as an MP and trigger a by-election.

She said: “Lots of MPs move party and actually create their own parties and didn’t have by-elections because it is not part of the process.

“I know Humza Yousaf had called for that, but my understanding is actually in the Scottish Parliament that was put forward earlier this year and the SNP did not support the premise that if you change party from your initial election then there should be a by-election or recall.

“So I don’t think there should be one rule for them and a different rule for me.”