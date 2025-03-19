Adam Nols-McVey, the former leader of Edinburgh Council, has announced his intention to stand in Edinburgh North Eastern and Leith

A former SNP minister is facing a selection battle in Edinburgh after one of the party's highest profile councillors announced his intention to stand for Holyrood.

Adam Nols-McVey, the former leader of Edinburgh Council, wants to contest the new constituency of Edinburgh North Eastern and Leith for the SNP at next year's Scottish Parliament election.

It comes after Ben Macpherson, the current MSP for Edinburgh Northern and Leith, announced he had put his name forward for the same seat last week.

Adam Nols-McVey | Ian Georgeson

In a statement confirming the move, Mr Nols-McVey said: “I’m hugely grateful to members for their encouragement and support to become their SNP candidate for Edinburgh North Eastern and Leith.

"I’ve represented this area for longer than any other SNP candidate and I've a track record in delivering for people here on the issues that matter to them - whether that be on housing or transport.

"I want to win this seat for the SNP by offering the constituency my experience and skills to deliver positive change for local folk from their national parliament - doing so is how we will convince people that the path to a better future lies with independence.

"Like many people across this constituency, my support for Scottish independence is steadfast and I will always work to drive our movement forwards.

"With Keir Starmer's Labour party hammering with increases in energy bill rises and cruel cuts, it's clear that now is the time to push harder and convince more people to back the SNP and independence for our nation.”

Mr Nols-McVey was the SNP’s first ever council leader in Edinburgh, and held the position from 2017 until stepping down last year.

Ben Macpherson | PA

Posting on social media last week, Mr Macpherson said his current seat was “being split in half in 2026 due to boundary changes, because of population growth”.

He added: “I live in the new seat of Edinburgh North Eastern and Leith and have decided to seek to stand there. Local SNP members will have the opportunity to decide who the candidate is in the next few months.

“It’s been a privilege to serve over the last nine years and I hope to have the opportunity and responsibility to stand for election again, and keep working hard for local people and in parliament for the common good of Scotland - delivering well, gaining more independence and making progress towards statehood.”

Mr Macpherson held a number of ministerial roles under Nicola Sturgeon, and was latterly the minister for social security and local government between 2021 and 2023. He has often been tipped for a return to government.