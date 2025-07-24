Alex Salmond cleared of historic sexual assault allegation
The late Alex Salmond has been cleared of a historic sexual assault allegation.
Police Scotland has confirmed it has ended its investigation and will take “no further action” into a complaint reported shortly after his death in October.
Mr Salmond, who was first minister between 2007 and 2014, died of a heart attack in North Macedonia nine months ago. Weeks later, it was reported a woman had made a claim of a non-recent sexual assault against him.
In November, Police Scotland said: “We can confirm that we have received a report of a non-recent sexual assault. The information is being assessed.”
However the Daily Record now reports the force has said: “Following a report of a non-recent sexual assault, enquiries were carried out and no further action will be taken.”
Ash Regan, Alba’s sole MSP in the Scottish Parliament, said: “Alex Salmond died with his reputation intact as a titan of Scottish politics.
“Alex can no longer defend himself, yet some remain determined to smear his name.
“It is time to let him rest, grant his wife Moira and his family the closure they deserve and draw a line so his legacy can be remembered with dignity.”
She added: “The exhaustive investigations, played out under the public spotlight, ended with his full vindication in Scotland’s highest courts, civilly and criminally.”
Mr Salmond, who was twice leader of the SNP and latterly set up his own rival pro-independence Alba Party, was cleared of sexually assaulting nine women while he was first minister at the Edinburgh High Court in 2020.
A jury found him not guilty on 12 charges, and delivered a not proven verdict on one further charge.
When the fresh allegation against Mr Salmond came to light last year, it was also reported that up to six women complained to SNP bosses about his behaviour in 2022. It was claimed the party took no action as Mr Salmond was no longer an SNP member.
