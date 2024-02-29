Former SNP council leader Jordan Linden charged with alleged sexual offences

A former SNP council leader has been arrested and charged in connection with alleged sex offences.

Jordan Linden resigned as the leader of North Lanarkshire Council in July 2022 after reports of alleged sexual harassment emerged, leading to the collapse of the SNP administration in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Scotland said the arrest was in connection with “non-recent sexual offences” at various places in Scotland. Mr Linden stepped down from the council and left the party earlier this year.

Jordan Linden was briefly leader of North Lanarkshire Council

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a number of non-recent sexual offences committed at various locations in Scotland.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Mr Linden has previously told reporters he did not accept the allegations which had been made against him.