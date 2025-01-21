Former Scottish political party leader quits X, accusing Elon Musk of 'Nazi salute'

Alistair Grant
By Alistair Grant

Political Editor

Comment
Published 21st Jan 2025, 14:22 BST
Richard Leonard said it was time to ‘draw the line’ over Elon Musk and X

A former leader of Scottish Labour has quit X after accusing its owner Elon Musk of making a “Nazi salute” during a speech celebrating the inauguration of Donald Trump.

Richard Leonard, who is an MSP for the Central Scotland region, said he could “no longer justify contributing to a platform run by this man”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Musk made the gesture - in which he placed his right hand over his heart and then thrust the same arm out into the air diagonally - when speaking at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC on Monday.

Elon Musk speaks at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington on MondayElon Musk speaks at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington on Monday
Elon Musk speaks at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington on Monday | AP

He said the election result “really mattered” and thanked Mr Trump’s supporters. “My heart goes out to you,” he said after making the gesture. “It is thanks to you that the future of civilisation is assured.”

The gesture sparked controversy on social media, with some likening it to a Fascist salute.

In response, Mr Musk reposted a user who referred to the “salute hoax”, and added: "Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The 'everyone is Hitler' attack is sooo tired."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
AFP via Getty Images

Mr Leonard, who led Scottish Labour from 2017 to 2021, said: “When I joined Twitter, it still felt revolutionary. Under Elon Musk’s ownership, X is increasingly reactionary.

“His Nazi salute at Trump’s inauguration was a watershed moment for me. Enough is enough. You have to draw the line somewhere and I’m drawing it here.

“I can no longer justify contributing to a platform run by this man. I still strongly believe in social media as a force for good and I will continue to use it. But I will no longer be using X.”

Related topics:Scottish LabourMSPElon MuskDonald Trump
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice