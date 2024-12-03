Former Scottish lord provost arrested by police on stalking charges

The Labour councillor has been arrested and charged by Police Scotland

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Glasgow Labour councillor has been arrested and charged in connection with stalking offences.

Former lord provost Philip Braat has also been suspended from the party, pending an investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow City Chambers. Picture: PA | PA

The 48-year-old represented Scotland’s biggest city during the COP26 climate summit. He served as deputy lord provost from 2017 to 2020 before taking on the role of lord provost until 2022.

He has represented the Anderston/City/Yorkhill ward since 2007 and was previously head of the Strathclyde Police Authority.

According to his register of interests, Mr Braat is also a member of the Law Society of Scotland and an honorary captain in the Royal Navy Reserves.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 48-year-old man was arrested and charged on Wednesday, October 23 in connection with stalking offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and he is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date.”