Former Scottish lord provost arrested by police on stalking charges

By Craig Meighan
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 11:03 BST
The Labour councillor has been arrested and charged by Police Scotland

A Glasgow Labour councillor has been arrested and charged in connection with stalking offences.

Former lord provost Philip Braat has also been suspended from the party, pending an investigation.

Glasgow City Chambers. Picture: PAplaceholder image
Glasgow City Chambers. Picture: PA | PA

The 48-year-old represented Scotland’s biggest city during the COP26 climate summit. He served as deputy lord provost from 2017 to 2020 before taking on the role of lord provost until 2022.

He has represented the Anderston/City/Yorkhill ward since 2007 and was previously head of the Strathclyde Police Authority.

According to his register of interests, Mr Braat is also a member of the Law Society of Scotland and an honorary captain in the Royal Navy Reserves.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 48-year-old man was arrested and charged on Wednesday, October 23 in connection with stalking offences.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and he is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date.”

A Labour spokesman said: “The Labour Party takes all complaints seriously. They are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate action is taken.”

