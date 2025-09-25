Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Scottish Labour minister has lost in a contest to stand as an MSP candidate at next year’s Holyrood election.

Alasdair Morrison, who served as the MSP for the Western Isles between 1999 and 2007, was beaten by Callum George in the selection for Argyll and Bute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Morrison was deputy minister for Highlands and Islands and Gaelic, and in the early days of the Scottish Executive.

Alasdair Morrison was previously MSP for the Western Isles | PA

He was beaten by SNP candidate Alasdair Allan in 2007. Mr Allan has remained the MSP for the Western Isles since.

Mr Morrison stood as the Labour candidate for the Western Isles at the 2015 general election - but was beaten by then-sitting MP Angus MacNeil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had stood in the selection for the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election earlier this year. That contest was narrowly won by now MSP Davy Russell after Mr Morrison encouraged members to back Mr Russell instead of himself.

Scottish Government health minister Jenni Minto is the incumbent MSP for Argyll and Bute. In 2021, she took 49.5 per cent of the vote. Labour finished fourth on 7.3 per cent.

Labour has never come higher than third in the constituency. The party did have a relatively strong showing in the Westminster seat of Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber last year.

It came third with 19.1 per cent of the vote, but was 765 votes behind the second-place Tories.