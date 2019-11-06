Former Prime Minister Theresa May signs with agency as 'inspirational speaker'

Theresa May has begun her adjustment to working away from front-politics after she was announced as a new hire by an agency specialising in speakers.

Mrs May, who stepped down in July, has been announced as a new signing by international speaking agency Washington Speakers Bureau and is billed as being available to speak to 'global audiences', as well as at high-powered board meetings and business.

Theresa May. Picture: PA

READ MORE: Outrage over Jacob Rees-Mogg comments on Grenfell

The former Prime Minister, who has announced that she will stand again to be MP for Maidenhead, the seat she has represented in the House of Commons since 1997.

Washington Speakers Bureau says of Mrs May: "Sharing lessons from her experiences over a storied career, she encourages listeners to recapture the spirit of common purpose in order to achieve progress across the world."

Mrs May is billed as an 'inspirational' speaker with areas of expertise being trade, Europe, women in leadership, and diplomacy.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson's poll lead smaller than Theresa May's

She is credited on the site with overseeing 'the largest ever cash boost to the NHS', the Times reported.

All other former living Prime Ministers - John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and David Cameron - are represented by the agency.

Previous former Prime Ministers have either stood down at the election after they leave Downing Street, or have resigned from the House of Commons prompting a by-election.

However, Mrs May insisted that she would stay on as a representative for her constituents.

She spoke in parliament for the first time since resigning as Prime Minister last week, speaking in a debate about the Grenfell Tower fire.