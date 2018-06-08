Former leader of Glasgow City Council Pat Lally dies

Have your say

THE former leader and Lord Provost of Glasgow City Council Pat Lally has died aged 92.

The Labour politician passed away on Friday after a long illness.

Lally was first elected as a Glasgow Corporation councillor in 1966 and served as provost from 1995 to 1999.

He backed Glasgow's successful bid to become European City of Culture in 1990 and played a pivotal in the creation of the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

He was temporarily suspended from the Labour Party in 1997 after becoming embroiled in the "votes-for-trips" scandal but was later reinstated.

Lally quit the party in 2003 and stood unsuccessfully as an MSP three times, including a 2007 bid as a candidate for the Scottish Senior Citizens Unity Party.

