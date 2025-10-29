Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Workers made redundant from the controversial closure of the Grangemouth oil refinery will be given “priority consideration” for a green jobs scheme in a move First Minister John Swinney has branded “a just transition in action”.

The First Minister made the announcement at the just transition summit in Edinburgh on Wednesday where he warned about the need to improve “public confidence” in the move to clean energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Grangemouth industrial hub | PA

Making the announcement in his keynote speech, Mr Swinney confirmed it would “be conditional for any business receiving investment through the Grangemouth just transition fund to participate” in the prioritisation scheme.

Scottish Enterprise has been working with businesses and the Scottish and UK governments to secure new investment at Grangemouth. The First Minister has committed £25 million to the fund to support businesses to bring forward new propositions to secure Grangemouth’s future.

Mr Swinney said: “This scheme will give workers made redundant from the refinery priority consideration for the new jobs that will be created through the Grangemouth just transition fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been developed jointly with Unite the union, so that eligible workers, who meet the minimum job criteria and applicant cap, can secure new opportunities and we can ensure that their experience, their skills and their knowledge are not lost to Grangemouth or to Scotland.

“Crucially, it will be conditional for any business receiving investment through the Grangemouth just transition fund to participate in this scheme. This is a just transition in action.”

First Minister John Swinney (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

Susan Fitzgerald, secretary of Unite the union, said: "Unite has fought every day for the replacement of the highly-skilled jobs lost as a result of the Grangemouth oil refinery closing. We continue to demand concrete action for workers during the energy transition, and that far more needs to be done to support new jobs in greener industries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Grangemouth pilot scheme will apply conditionalities to companies in receipt of public sector funding, which will include a job interview guarantee for eligible workers. We understand this approach is a first across the UK. The scheme has involved the active participation of our Grangemouth members and it is one which Unite welcomes.

In his speech. Mr Swinney also confirmed the just transition commission, which organised the summit, will continue its work into the next parliament after Mary’s Holyrood election.

The First Minister said: “There is very much more contention about the necessity or a just transition or the approach to a just transition and even the necessity to tackle the issues of climate change than there was when the Scottish Government established this commission six years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Six years ago there would have been, essentially, unanimity about the nature and the scale of the challenge that we faced. Now we’re in an environment of contested political opinions about whether this action is necessary.”

The First Minister warned that “we will only succeed in this journey if we command public confidence”, adding that “It’s the only way it will happen”.

He added: “We have to be conscious around the challenges that exist around the delivery of a just transition and ensuring we have public confidence around the agenda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Trust in institutions is being tested, climate action is being politicised and the cost of action is rising fast. Where there are areas where public confidence is lacking, we have to address that.