Former Glasgow Labour leader Malcolm Cunning dies aged 65

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, said Mr Cunning had a “passion to build a better world”, while the SNP leader of the council said the death was “terribly said”.

Mr Cunning, who first joined Labour in the late 1970s and was originally elected as a councillor in 2003, fought for the leadership of Scotland’s biggest city as recently as May this year following the results of the council elections.

The councillor for the Linn ward also served as the party’s finance spokesperson, but was defeated in a leadership election by George Redmond earlier this year.

On Twitter, Mr Sarwar said: “Sad to share the news that Malcolm Cunning has died.

“He took me on some of my first trips campaigning as a teen and I remember so clearly his passion to build a better world.

“He loved Glasgow and he loved our party. My thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family.”

Scottish Labour's Malcolm Cunning, who has died

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described Mr Cunning as a man “deeply committed” to Scottish Labour.

She said: “Very sad to hear this news. I first knew Malcolm when he was councillor for the old Strathbungo ward in my constituency.

"He was a man deeply committed to his party, but always courteous on the campaign trail. My condolences to his family and Labour colleagues.”

SNP group leader Susan Aitken added: “Terribly sad to learn of the death of Bailie Malcolm Cunning.

"A thoughtful, sincere and intelligent man, his political experience will be much missed in the City Chambers.

"My deep condolences to Malcolm’s family, especially his son Morgan, of whom he was very proud”

“Malcolm was a committed comrade and a stalwart of the Labour movement – rest in peace.”

Eva Murray, Scottish Labour councillor for Glasgow’s Garscadden/Scotstounhill ward and former deputy group leader under Mr Cunning, added: “There is more I could say in tribute to my friend Malcolm Cunning, but today hurts.

“I will miss his quips in council, his tales of Aberdeenshire and his chats. I will miss him – we have lost one of the best.”

All episodes of the brand new limited series podcast, How to be an independent country: Scotland’s Choices, are out now.