Former first minister and Labour peer Lord Jack McConnell of Glenscorrodale. Image: Helene Wiesenhaan/Getty Images.

Former first minister and Labour peer Jack McConnell says Angela Rayner needs to be “as crystal clear as possible” over her tax affairs.

Lord Jack McConnell of Glenscorrodale says the deputy UK Labour leader needs to “get all the facts to the appropriate authorities” and then “into the public domain” to reassure the public that she has acted with integrity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to BBC Good Morning Scotland, Lord McConnell said: “I’ve said on a number of occasions about MPs and MSPs - whenever I was in these situations I found the best way to deal with them quickly is to determine all the facts.

UK Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner. Image: Jordan Pettitt/Press Association.

“Sometimes you are aware of most of the facts yourself, but not all of them.

“Get all the facts to the appropriate authorities and if appropriate into the public domain to reassure people you have acted with integrity.

“That’s my advice to anyone in this situation, whether they are in Holyrood or Westminster, a government MP or an opposition MP - be as crystal clear as possible on what has happened, and then be as open and transparent as possible.”

This comes after questions were raised over whether Ms Rayner owes capital gains tax on her former council house, which she sold almost a decade ago.

She bought her council house in Stockport in 2007 for £79,000 and was registered to vote there until 2015 when she sold it for £127,500.

In 2010 she married her husband Mark Rayner - the Mail on Sunday claims Ms Rayner referred to her husband’s house as “home” while claiming her council house a mile away was her principal residence.

Had the council house on Vicarage Road no longer been her main residence, she should have been liable to pay capital gains tax on the £48,500 gain she made on the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad