Former First Minister Henry McLeish ‘would support Scottish independence’ if Union is not reformed

Henry McLeish

Speaking on a Herald podcast hosted by former BBC Scotland political editor Brian Taylor, McLeish said: “Yes, I would support independence” – adding that he was “sceptical” about the Union being able to reform itself.“If it’s only economic fears that are binding us within the Union, that’s a pretty poor state of affairs. I believe that Scotland could be independent tomorrow,” he said.

He told the podcast: “I’m not an optimist about the possibilities of the Union changing.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“But I do believe there are ways the Union can change to accommodate an assertive, an ambitious, a modern Scotland moving forward.

“I would like to see that as a possibility…. so that when there’s a referendum, it maybe it needn’t be an Indyref2, what it might mean is there are other questions and options.”