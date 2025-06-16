Forget party politics - directly-elected mayors for Glasgow and Edinburgh is worth considering

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Directly-elected mayors has been deployed in ten combined local authorities in England.

The concept is perhaps most notable in Greater Manchester, where the process of local devolution began a decade ago. No figure is arguably more recognisable in the UK under the structure than Labour’s Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like him or loathe him, Burnham has been a powerful, influential voice for the Manchester community. Such is his influence that he was even name checked last week in the fallout of bus manufacturer Alexander Dennis announcing closure plans for its Falkirk facility at the likely cost of 400 jobs.

An aerial stock view of Glasgow.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar had accused John Swinney of ordering electric buses from China rather than Falkirk, and compared the decision to Mr Burnham, whom he said had been able to order around 160 vehicles directly from Alexander Dennis.

It was a nod to the influence of the mayoral system. But in more practical terms, a new report from think-tank, The Centre for Cities, has put an actual figure on what having a mayor may economically mean for a city like Glasow.

The organisation claims Scotland’s GDP would be 4.6 per cent larger than it is now if Glasgow’s economy performed in line with the average for cities its size.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Carter, chief executive of Centre for Cities, argues: “A directly-elected mayor for the Glasgow city region would bring much-needed leadership, accountability and the ability to shape growth around the city’s needs.”

Two former leaders of Edinburgh and Glasgow city councils, in Donald Anderson and Steven Purcell, have likewise called for Scotland’s answer to the Northern Powerhouse to be created.