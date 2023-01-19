Forget Bond, Jeremy Hunt is the next Mr Bean - just don't mention Brexit

This year you may have noticed that energy prices were a bit more expensive and that your weekly food shop was costing a lot more than it used to. Well, Jeremy Hunt has now confirmed it and it turns out we’re all a little bit worse off – who knew?

In a performance as wooden as Pinocchio before he became a real boy, the Chancellor, while waiting a lifetime for a flat white coffee, uses the cups to tell us that things are getting more expensive. He tells us how a year ago, a cup of coffee was around £2.50, but it is now nearly £3 because of inflation.

Delivering the news in the same style a tourist would tell their child that Nessie isn’t real, Mr Bean – sorry, I mean Mr Hunt – then lists off some of the factors that have resulted in rising inflation, while carefully omitting the factors his party have been responsible for, such as Brexit and Trussonomics.

It confirms two things. One, we must never mention Brexit being a reason for the rising cost of living. And two, the UK Government views us all as nine-year-olds who are incapable of learning anything about inflation or anything that doesn’t rely on using number blocks.

Jeremy Hunt’s attempt to explain rising inflation with a stack of empty coffee cups has been mocked online.

The Chancellor is also banking on the entire nation forgetting we have witnessed his party push through Brexit, crash the economy with a series of unhinged economic proposals, and ‘heat banks’ existing in modern-day Britain.

The biggest question perhaps, however, is how he believes he can reassure the public his party is good with money, whilst spending money on a video that looks like it has been lifted from a Morgana Richardson’s Gilbert Show skit.

We have seen in the past, poor takes and “distracting” content coming out of No 10 to focus our attention elsewhere. Indeed former prime minister Boris Johnson once openly said having “so many gaffes” was part of his master plan for confusing the media as no one knows what to focus on.