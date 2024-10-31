For some Scotland independent schools, the VAT levy will prove impossible

The principal of George Watson’s College has written on the confirmed introduction of VAT payments for private schools

Following the Chancellor’s Budget statement, the long-trailed introduction of an education tax landing halfway through the year is no longer a looming threat, but a harsh reality – one now compounded by significantly higher national insurance contributions.

These policies, brought in with a staggering lack of consultation with the people most affected, will not only fail to achieve their aims but, because they are based on a fundamental lack of understanding of the value that independent schools bring to the economy and to our local communities, they will diminish that value as a result.

However, now is not the time for a post mortem on how we got here or the inadequacies of policy development. Now is the time to focus on how we adapt – in the best interests of our pupils, of the families who entrust us with their children and of the communities where we will continue to add value.

Lisa Kerr is the principal of George Watson's College. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Now is the time to be resilient. Tough times don’t last, but tough people do.

This is not going to be easy and for some independent schools it will be impossible. Because – contrary to ministerial soundbites – most independent schools do not have deep reserves to draw on. We operate on tight margins and many of our parents do the same so that they can invest in their children’s education. For most parents, this is now a challenge.

Independent school rolls have already begun to drop and the Office for Budget Responsibility’s analysis of a 6 per cent reduction in pupil numbers seems optimistic given that a third of that has already crystallised.

With pupil wellbeing my top priority, my aim over the coming weeks and months is to ensure those parents who may already be struggling can remain part of the Watson’s family and support them through this significant change.

Like many heads across the country, longer term, that aim will extend to reshaping our school for the new post-VAT world.

At Watson’s, with three centuries of experience, I am confident we will get through this extremely challenging time, led by our values and by the deep pride in the difference we make to our pupils’ lives and our local community.

I am incredibly lucky to have a committed and highly talented team around me and parents who are invested in our success and engaged with the work we do.

In an environment where government rhetoric seeks to divide, to make political capital from our perceived differences, I am sustained by what connects us and the bonds we forge across our community.

Watson’s is part of the fabric of Edinburgh. We have partnerships and strong relationships with schools across the capital, including the SWIRE language centre, which sees Mandarin the most studied language at Castlebrae High School with a group of their pupils just back from a fully-funded trip to Beijing.

Meeting them this week, and hearing of the life-changing impact of our partnership work was the best possible exemplar of our motto: ex corde caritas, which means “love from the heart”. For us this isn’t just a slogan. It’s how we act every day and in these difficult times how we will continue to play a valuable role to our pupils, our parents and our Edinburgh neighbours.