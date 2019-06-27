FMQs: Sturgeon defends closure of Monklands Hospital on current site

Nicola Sturgeon has been urged to rethink a "shocking" decision to close the current Monklands Hospital and move it to a new site.

Labour MSP Elaine Smith raised fears that the move would see hospital services removed from "the heart of the community" in the Airdrie and Coatbridge areas it serves.

The SNP won power in 2007 on ticket to save A&E services from planned closure and Ms Sturgeon today insisted at First Ministers Questions that relocation was the best option.

Ms Smith spoke out after Health Secretary Jeane Freeman today backed the recommendations of an independent review which called on NHS Lanarkshire to re-run the process for deciding where the new hospital should be located.

"I supported Nicola Sturgeon's decision as Health Secretary in 2007 to stop the downgrading of Monklands A&E," the Central Scotland MSP said.

"But now today her health secretary has taken a decision to close the hospital on its current site . The people of Airdrie and Coatbridge need our hospital in the heart of our community so will the First Minister order a rethink of this shocking decision taken just as we're going into recess."

It comes amid growing concerns locally that the site could have been located at Gartcosh raising contamination fears from the former industrial site.

The review said the process for deciding the location of the new hospital should be overseen by independent advisers – ensuring an independent and transparent process.

Ms Sturgeon said: "There is an absolute commitment on the part of this Government to see a replacement hospital for Monklands hopsital built, which will include A&E services."

The First Minister said there is "not enough room" on the current site to build a new hospital, as this would require the demolition of the current hospital and potentially leave patients without services.

"Not only has this Government saved A&E services at Monklands hospital, it is this Government that will make sure there is a replacement for Monklands serving those communities well into the future."

Former Health Secretary Alex Neil, the Airdrie and Coatbridge MSP, said: “The people of Monklands are united against plans for a the new hospital to be built on the Gartcosh site. I hope NHS Lanarkshire will now recognise that for any proposal to carry the necessary level of public support, the new hospital has to be built within the Monklands area.”