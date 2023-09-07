All Sections
First Minister Humza Yousaf faced FMQs for the first time since the summer recess
Rachel Amery
By Rachel Amery
Published 7th Sep 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 13:58 BST
Welcome to The Scotsman's live FMQs blog!

Recap what happened at FMQs.

FMQs: Follow along live 07/09/2023

Show new updates
11:40 BST

Hello and welcome back to FMQs!

Hello - Rachel Amery here. It’s the first FMQs back since the summer recess and I’m back with a live blog for you to follow along with to get all the latest news and analysis as it happens.

We know there are questions going to be raised on calls for a public inquiry into disgraced surgeon Professor Eljamel, and into drug deaths in Scotland - but I’m sure the programme for government and the ongoing concerns around potentially dangerous concrete in schools will come up too.

11:52 BST

Quick recap

Let’s take a quick recap of the top stories of the week so far before FMQs gets started.

12:03 BST

Tribute to HM Queen Elizabeth

Humza Yousaf has started off by paying tribute to the late Queen as we approach the first anniversary of her death.

The leaders of all the parties have paid tributes as well.

12:08 BST

Douglas Ross kicks off FMQs

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has started off FMQs by questioning a proposal for some minor crimes to not be investigated in Aberdeenshire.

Humza Yousaf says these crimes will be ones with no risk, no harm, no vulnerability and no proportionate lines of inquiry for officers to investigate. He says these crimes will be recorded but no further action will be taken, which “seems like a proportionate approach”.

Douglas Ross says this is because of SNP funding cuts and questions why it is happening in the north-east and not in Humza Yousaf’s own constituency in Glasgow.

For a recap of this story, I wrote this earlier this week: https://www.scotsman.com/news/politics/trial-for-police-to-not-investigate-low-level-crime-in-scotland-sets-a-dangerous-precedent-4280759

12:11 BST

“Open season for criminals"

Douglas Ross says this is telling people they can break the law and get away with it, branding it “open season for criminals under the SNP”.

Mr Yousaf responds to say these kinds of comments are panicking people and show why Douglas Ross should never be first minister.

12:12 BST

Who had blaming Westminster on their bingo cards?

It hasn’t taken long, but already Humza Yousaf has said the reason there’s not enough money is because of Westminster austerity, etc.

12:15 BST

Anas Sarwar takes to the stand

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is up next and is speaking about potentially dangerous RAAC in public buildings.

This is something our Education Correspondent Calum Ross has been looking into extensively - you can read his latest exclusive here: https://www.scotsman.com/education/raac-schools-scotland-four-schools-with-raac-have-been-waiting-since-last-year-for-revamp-funding-from-scottish-government-4283422

12:17 BST

Anas Sarwar is asking how many schools will need to close or need additional building work carried out because of RAAC, and what resources will be made to local authorities.

The First Minister says some local authorities have asked to discuss funding, but added they are the ones that are responsible for the safety of their school estate. He adds he will write to Anas Sarwar with further detail about his other questions.

He adds the SNP government has a good track record when it comes to building new schools and adds 91 per cent of schools are classed as being in good or satisfactory condition.

12:22 BST

Liam Kerr, Conservative MSP for the North East, is now asking about why the education attainment gap has increased.

Mr Yousaf says the attainment gap is “narrower than it was pre pandemic and shows progress in education recovery”. He added they are closing the poverty-related attainment gap, with good progress being made in literacy and numeracy rates, with record numbers of school leavers reaching positive destinations and record high numbers from deprived areas entering universities.

He adds he has “great confidence” his government is making good progress.

12:23 BST

Pam Duncan-Glancy from Scottish Labour says in many areas the attainment challenge funding is being used to backfill cuts to core education funding and says this funding shows it is not improving the attianment gap in a substantial way.

Humza Yousaf says he disagrees as the government is making in roads - Pam Duncan-Glancy is shaking her head at his response.

Related topics:FMQs, Humza Yousaf
