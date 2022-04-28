FMQs RECAP: Nicola Sturgeon faces MSPs a week before Council Elections

Douglas Ross opens FMQs asking about Scotland’s delayed and over-priced ferries, costing the taxpayer £250,000.

He says: “The Auditor-General last week criticised the SNP for failing to record the crucial decision to go ahead with a ferry contract that has so far cost taxpayers quarter of a billion pounds.

“In response, a Scottish Government spokesperson said “a thorough search has been conducted and the paperwork cannot be located.” That is laughable.”

“First Minister, do you really expect anyone to believe this? “And tell us, where has that crucial document gone?”

Nicola Sturgeon says that there is one piece of evidence missing, but that there is no evidence that this has been misheld.

She says there is one link in the chain that is missing but that the series of events can be followed.