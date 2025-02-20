FMQs RECAP: John Swinney questioned on Sandie Peggie trans changing room row
First Minister John Swinney faced questions on single-sex spaces and trans rights at first minister’s questions today.
This comes off the back of nurse Sandie Peggie, who took Dr Beth Upton and NHS Fife to an employment tribunal after she objected to Dr Upton, who identifies as a trans woman, using the female changing rooms.
Separately Ms Peggie is reported to be facing a misconduct hearing for misgendering Dr Upton and compromising patient safety by refusing to work effectively with Dr Upton.
Earlier this week several MSPs tried to ask questions on what the Scottish Government’s guidance for public bodies is on single-sex spaces, but all attempts were rejected.
This lead to a fiery exchange between Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay and the First Minister.
I am Rachel Amery, The Scotsman’s political correspondent and I am in the Scottish Parliament to bring you all the latest from FMQs.
Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay is expected to question John Swinney on single-sex spaces and trans rights.
Quick recap
Today’s FMQs debate comes on the back of the employment tribunal between nurse Sandie Peggie and Dr Beth Upton and NHS Fife.
Ms Peggie was suspended after objecting to sharing a changing room at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy with Dr Upton, who identifies as a trans woman.
Separately it is reported she is also facing a misconduct hearing at NHS Fife for misgendering Dr Upton and compromising patient safety by refusing to work effectively with Dr Upton.
There is now an ongoing row on what exactly the Scottish Government’s guidance to public bodies is on single-sex spaces like changing rooms and hospitals.
What has the Scottish Government said so far?
Earlier this week the Scottish Government says it expects all public bodies to comply with the Equality Act 2010.
A spokesman added: “The Scottish Government supports the separate and single-sex exceptions in the Equality Act 2010, which can allow for trans people to be excluded when this is a proportionate means of achieving a legitimate aim.”
Yesterday I went to Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline to speak to Health Secretary Neil Gray, who was visiting the Red Cross at the site.
When asked about the guidance, he said: “We’ve provided guidance to the system in terms of making sure public bodies are applying the Equality Act in terms of single-sex spaces and trans rights, and making sure they are respected.
“We expect public bodies to adhere to that.”
Some new information just as we start FMQs - Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes says she “unequivocally” supports single-sex spaces.
In an interview with The Herald she said she could not comment on the live tribunal case, but was then asked if it was right for Health Secretary Neil Gray to back the leadership of NHS Fife.
She said: “As a mother and as a woman I can say unequivocally that I support single-sex paces, and they are a critical part of how we protect women.”
Russell Findlay is up - he says despite “sustained efforts” by his party the parliament cannot speak about something the entire world is talking about.
He goes straight in to talking about the Sandie Peggie employment tribunal. He says there is no reason MSPs cannot speak about the wider issue of women’s spaces, and asks if John Swinney agrees every woman in Scotland should be entitled to this and to say this without losing their job.
I have paid close attention to these issues. He said: “The government has taken the view we cannot comment on ongoing proceedings that Mr Findlay raises.”
He says he must uphold the independence of the judiciary and points to legislative guidance which says he, his ministers, the government and the Lord Advocate cannot talk about this.
He says "nothing will stop me from protecting the right to uphold the law in this country”.
Russell Findlay said: “The SNP health secretary warned about NHS ignoring women’s fundamental rights under the Equality Act but did nothing about it.
"Scotland's NHS issued a gender transitioning guide which confirmed women’s rights to single-sex spaces are not protected in the NHS, but the document has disappeared from the NHS website and the page deleted.
“Has this guidance been scrapped?”
John Swinney said: “The Equality Act does allow the provision to exclude a trans person from a single-sex space and must be made on a case-by-case basis and must evaluate the needs of a trans person to use this space against others.”
John Swinney said repeated that he cannot comment on the employment tribunal. He said: “The law requires me not to do so if he cannot respect that and accept that then the Conservative party in a dismal place if that’s their position today.”
This comes after Mr Findlay accused him of being selective about following the law.
Russell Findlay asks if the First Minister regrets all the harm to women and cost to taxpayers caused by the SNP’s gender reforms.
He said: “I think the point that Mr Findlay skates past is the significance of the Equality Act 2010 which was enshrined because it has to be, we cannot change the law, I have quoted the fact the Equality Act makes provision for there to be single or separate sex facilities and for those rights to be put into practice and place. I don’t know why he is determined to pursue this line of argument which is about sowing division in society when the legal provision is clear that the Equality Act protects the right to single-sex spaces.”
This has gone down very badly with the Scottish Conservatives.
Mr Swinney said: “Again Mr Findlay ignores the point I put to him about the significance of the Equality Act.
“Muy priorities are clear to improve the lives of the people of Scotland by eradicating child poverty, grow the economy, transition to net zero and strengthen public services.
“The budget next Tuesday will turn that into reality.”
The Conservatives are shouting “nonsense” to Mr Swinney deflecting the conversation onto the budget.
John Swinney says the Scottish Conservatives are parading in front of Nigel Farage and are “only here to support division”.
The Conservatives are now laughing and Russell Findlay is throwing up his hands to his MSPs.
Anas Sarwar is now questioning John Swinney and is focusing on the NHS waiting lists, but also referring to the health service focusing on the Sandie Peggie/Dr Beth Upton employment tribunal.
He says everything comes back to the SNP’s failure to get to grips with waiting lists which is adding further pressure and demand on the NHS.
Mr Sarwar says he has plunged the NHS into this vicious cycle.
John Swinney says more GPs have been recruited since 2007 and is working to deliver its commitment to deliver more GPs.
Mr Swinney says the most recent data shows between October 2023 and September 2024 9.5% increase in NHS procedures which is “really welcome”.
He says the increase in England and Wales since the general election is 6.7% and Mr Swinney says he is surprised Mr Sarwar has not welcomed this.
Mr Sarwar says he cannot accept the problem.
Anas Sarwar is now setting out his party’s election pledge to end the 8am rush for a GP appointment, saying he would guarantee everyone can see a GP within 48 hours.
He says John Swinney cannot fix the problem because he created it, and said the SNP broke the health service.
Moving on to Lorna Slater MSP from the Scottish Greens and we are talking about abortion buffer zones.
Recently new legislation came into force to create safe access zones around clinics offering abortion services, banning people from carrying out anti-abortion protests - this was introduced by Scottish Green MSP Gillian Mackay.
Ms Slater says US Vice-President JD Vance is spreading misinformation by suggesting private prayer in family homes would be banned under this legislation.
Lorna Slater says the White House “manufactures mistruths” which are then spread by “bad faith actors”.
She added: “Friendly countries do not tell lies about each other - does John Swinney agree that political leaders must stand up to disinformation and will he ask Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to demand an apology from the White House when he meets Donald Trump next week?”
John Swinney says the Prime Minister is “well able” to engage with Mr Trump, and welcomed Sir Keir’s dialogue on Ukraine this week.
Some angry back and forth now between Labour and the First Minister, despite it still being the Scottish Greens’ turn to question John Swinney.
Mr Swinney said: “I think that we are living in an era where disinformation is regularly circulated in our political discourse and its harming political discourse.
“There is plenty of evidence of it in this parliament and I want to stand up for clarity of information and speak truth to parliament.”
Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie MSP then makes a comment from across the chamber.
Mr Swinney said: “For some reason on an issue where we are tackling disinformation in society Jackie Baillie believes she should question the integrity of the First Minister speaking truth to parliament which I do at all times.
“Jackie Baillie and no other member can say otherwise and figrace that such behaviour takes place in this parliament.”
Conservative MSP Pam Gosal is now asking about single-sex toilets in Scottish schools.
She said: “The case of Sandie Peggie has revealed a dismissive attitude towards women and girls’ safety that has well and truly infected Scotland’s public bodies.
“The lack of single-sex spaces puts the rights of women and girls at risk, whether it's being filmed in the school toilets or women forced to share changing rooms with biological males.
“Does he regret supporting Nicola Sturgeon’s reckless self-ID laws and agree that single-sex facilities in schools should be a basic right for female pupils and staff?”
In response Mr Swinney said: “The regulations that Pam Gosal is talking about were last updated in 1979 and it is my recollection that in 1979 there was a Conservative government.
“All of the issues taken forward in relation to this regulatory environment is old and we need to review that.
“The second point is local authorities are responsible for the design of their schools and they take those forward in consultation with the school community - I expect them to do exactly that.
“As a consequence of our investment programme we have increased the proportion of schools in good or satisfactory condition to 91.7 per cent in 2024, which is a tribute to the public sector investment this government is presiding over.”
Ms Gosal does not seem happy with that response.
