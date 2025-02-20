FMQs RECAP: John Swinney questioned on Sandie Peggie trans changing room row

He said: “I think the point that Mr Findlay skates past is the significance of the Equality Act 2010 which was enshrined because it has to be, we cannot change the law, I have quoted the fact the Equality Act makes provision for there to be single or separate sex facilities and for those rights to be put into practice and place. I don’t know why he is determined to pursue this line of argument which is about sowing division in society when the legal provision is clear that the Equality Act protects the right to single-sex spaces.”