Anas Sarwar says Humza Yousaf is missing the point - he is the First Minister and is therefore responsible for all ministers and officials, not just his own actions.

He said back in June he had asked if all ministers and officials had complied with the do-not-destroy notices and would guarantee that all messages would be handed over in June, to which Humza Yousaf said: “Yes, they will.”

Mr Sarwar said: “There was no equivocation, no caveats, and no gray areas - but we now know the messages have been deleted.

“It’s up to the judge to decide what is relevant, not individual ministers.

“This is about the conduct of the Scottish Government.”

He asked how many of the 70 ministers and officials failed to comply with the do-not-destroy notices, and how many deleted their WhatsApp messages.