Humza Yousaf has pledged his Government will remained focused on day-to-day priorities as he dodged a question on whether he would deliver a statement to the Scottish Parliament on the SNP finances scandal.

The SNP leader was quizzed in the opening exchange of First Minister’s Questions (FMQs) on Thursday by Scottish Tories leader Douglas Ross over the police investigation that has led to the arrest of former high-profile party figures Peter Murrell and Colin Beattie.

The exchange came as Parliament proceedings again had to be paused inside the opening few minutes of FMQs as protesters disrupted an answer from Mr Yousaf.

A separate protest was also held in the corridors outside of the main Parliament chamber, with the incident coming little more than 24 hours after campaign group This is Rigged had said they would be taking further action to disrupt proceedings at Holyrood.

Mr Ross said rules of the Parliament restricted him from asking questions about the police probe into the SNP’s finances. But he questioned Mr Yousaf, who he said was now “compromised” as acting treasurer for the SNP following Mr Beattie’s resignation, on whether the First Minister would deliver a statement to MSPs on the “financial scandal” involving the governing party.

Mr Yousaf responded: “I’m happy to answer the question. I know there are some, of course, serious issues for the party that lead, the SNP, to address. I’m not going to shy away away from that, Presiding Officer, and that’s why as my very first act as SNP leader attending my very first national executive committee meeting, I’m pleased that we got agreement from that committee, the elected body that oversees the party that has been elected by our members, to do a review into transparency and governance.”

The First Minister added: “What we are doing collectively is focusing relentlessly on the day job.”

Mr Ross, who responded after a break in proceedings due to the protest, said: “The first words from the First Minister were that he was happy to answer the question, and then basically refused to do so. Because I was simply asking for a statement and transparency and I do think it is needed from the First Minister because the secrecy must end.”