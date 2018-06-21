FMQs: Nicola Sturgeon slams Donald Trump ‘red carpet’ plans

Nicola Sturgeon has said US President Donald Trump must not receive the "red carpet treatment" when he visits the UK next month over his hardline immigration policy.

The First Minister said she was "appalled" by the images of refugee children being separated from their parents in the US as part of a zero tolerance regime which sees illegal immigrants prosecuted.

The US President last night climbed down and allowed families to remains together, but Ms Sturgeon called for a downbeat approach to Mr Trump's UK visit on July 13 when he is scheduled to meet the Queen.

"I don't think it's appropriate at this time for the red carpet to be rolled out," Ms Sturgeon told MSPs at First Ministers Questions today.

"Meetings are perhaps one thing, but red carpet treatment is another."

The First Minister has previously said she would meet Mr Trump.

She added: " I don't think there will be anybody in the UK, across Europe, across the world and the vast majority of people in America for that matter who have not been appalled at the images and the stories of young children being separated from their parents and incarcerated in what looked, to at all intents and purposes, to be cages in America.

"I'm glad that the President appeared to u-turn on that position yesterday when he signed an executive order.

"Although I think we've all got to be careful not to just assume that the situation now is OK, because it appears to be that instead of children being detained without their parents, will see children detained with their parents.

"I will continue to raise my voice against instances like this. And of course it's not just America where we've seen reasons to be concerned. In Italy, the conduct around the Roma community, reports today of Hungary deciding to criminalise lawyers and activists who help asylum seekers should make us all pause for thought.

"We should be standing up for the rights and values that all of us hold dear as human beings. The world has a collective responsibility to deal with those seeking refuge and asylum.

"It's important that we do that collectively, but that we also do that with human dignity at the very forefront of our minds."