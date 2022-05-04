During First Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, the Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross asked whether the First Minister understood how angry the public is when she uses “weasel words like regrettable” instead of apologising as a quarter of a billion of taxpayers’ money has been spent “and not a single ferry built”.

The Ferguson Marine shipyard was nationalised in 2019 after huge cost overruns on the ferry project pushed its former owner into administration.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Government has faced huge political pressure to reveal why ministers decided to award the yard the contract for two ferries in 2015 despite civil service warnings.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during First Minister's Questions at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh (Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire).

However, Nicola Sturgeon has insisted the decision to nationalise Fergusons was the right one.

In response to Mr Ross’ question, the First Minister said she understood how angry the public is but said she is not sure it is on this issue. Ms Sturgeon said it is Ross who will feel “the full force of that [anger] tomorrow” ahead of the local council elections.

It comes as Scottish Labour is set to comfortably beat the Scottish Conservatives into second in the council elections as the party opens up a seven point lead in the Holyrood constituency voting intention, according to a recent survey by Savanta ComRes for The Scotsman.

Popularity of senior UK Government ministers plummets among Scots amid the Partygate scandal and the cost-of-living crisis.

Addressing the ferry scandal, Ms Sturgeon said: “I've made very clear that the delays and the cost overruns are deeply regrettable and I do believe when things don’t go right in government, it is important leaders says so. If only other government followed the same principle perhaps things might be a bit different.